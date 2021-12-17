Soup for the Soul
is Monday
AUBURN — A Soup for the Soul fundraiser to benefit Woodburn Christian Children’s Home will take place Monday at Sandra D’s Italian Garden Restaurant in Auburn. Hours are 3-6:30 p.m. for dine-in and 3-7 p.m. for carry-out.
A variety of soups will be offered for a freewill donation with all proceeds going to the children’s home.
Restaurant owners Bentley and Sandra Dillinger hold the event every quarter to promote awareness for local not-for-profits, and to provide a way for the community to donate to a worthy cause. The Soup for the Soul event includes several gourmet soups with unique style and flavor all created by Chef Bentley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.