AUBURN — DeKalb County’s May 5 primary election will feature Republican races for county commissioner, county council and county recorder.
The deadline to sign up as a candidate came Friday at noon.
Larry L. Dove and Todd R. Sanderson are seeking the GOP nomination for DeKalb County Commissioner northeast district.
Michael “Mike” Watson and Kevin M. Webb are running as Republican candidates for DeKalb County Commissioner southeast district.
None of the commissioner candidates is an incumbent. Current Commissioners Jackie Rowan and Don Grogg are not running for reelection. They will retire when their terms end Dec. 31.
In the race for DeKalb County Council at-large, voters will select three candidates from a four-way lineup Martha “Marty” Grimm, Bob Krafft and Dave Yarde, who are incumbents, and Amy Prosser.
In the Republican primary race for DeKalb County recorder, Ryan L. Openlander will face fellow Republican candidate Leta Hullinger. Neither is an incumbent.
In the Republican primary race for U.S. Representative 3rd District, incumbent Rep. Jim Banks will face challenger Christopher “Chris” Magiera. The Democratic primary for the 3rd District nomination will see a four-way race between Carlos Marcano Jr., Thomas Allan Schrader, Chip Coldiron and Jean-Paul “JP” B. Kalonji.
Republican incumbent C. Susan Glick is being challenged for the state Senate District 13 seat by Jeffrey W. Wible. District 13 takes in the western townships of DeKalb County, including Garrett and Corunna.
Adam Squiller is seeking the Republican nomination for DeKalb Superior Court judge. That position currently is held by Judge Kevin Wallace, who has announced he will retire from the bench at the end of the year.
DeKalb County Republican incumbents seeking re-election, without opponents, are:
Clerk: Republican Holly Albright;
Surveyor: Republican Michael C. Kline;
Treasurer: Republican Sandra S. Wilcox; and
State Representative District 52 — Ben Smaltz (R).
Other candidates who have filed in DeKalb County races are:
Republican precinct committeepersons: Butler 2 — Kerry Staller; Concord — Mary Simcox; Fairfield — Patrick Hunter and Darin Yarian; Franklin — Nancy Renner; Grant 1 — Jess Jessup; Grant 2 — Karen (Pepple) Bishop; Grant 3 — Joshua Caudill; Jackson North — Sunny K. Liddell; Jackson South — Dennis K. Kruse; Keyser 1 — Amy Demske; Keyser 2 — Mandy Thomas and Joe Carlin; Keyser 3 — Tara Lilly; Keyser 4 — Megan Carlin and Kathryn Sattison; Keyser 5 — Dave Yarde; Richland — James Stahl; Smithfield East — William “Bill” VanWye; Smithfield West — Matthew Ring; Spencer — Robert Wilder; Stafford — Gregory Hook and Amy Prosser; Union 1 — Craig Bassett; Union 2 — Norman Hartman and Michael Makarewich; Union 3 — Jackie Rowan; Union 5 — Richard “Rick” Ring; Union 6 — Tom Shawver; Union 7 — Dave Bundy; Union 8 — Dennis Ketzenberger; Union 9 — Martha “Marty” Grimm; Union 10 — Pamela K. Scranton; Union 11 — Dennis K. “Matthew” Kruse II; Wilmington 1 — Nora McCann and Ron Walter; Wilmington 4 — Dale Rigg.
Republican state convention delegate: Emily Jo Drayna, Wayne Funk, Larry W. Getts Jr., Margaret Lee “Peggy” Grimm, Martha “Marty” Grimm, Paxton Hefty, Patrick Jessup, Dennis K. Kruse, Brad E. McDaniel, Dale Rigg, Richard “Rick” Ring, Jackie Rowan, Pamela K. Scranton, Mary Simcox, Mary M. Smaltz and Gavin Swift.
Democratic state convention delegate: Jim Redmond and Rietha Redmond.
