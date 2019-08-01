AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating thefts from three vehicles reported Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
All of the thefts occurred on the north side of Auburn, between the 700 and 900 blocks of North Van Buren, North Main and North Cedar streets, police said.
In those thefts:
• $10 and a wallet were taken, but the wallet was recovered;
• a purse was taken and recovered, but a Social Security Card and driver’s license remain missing; and
• a purse, credit cards and $20 were taken, and nothing has been recovered.
