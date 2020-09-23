INDIANAPOLIS — Open for business.
After nearly three months in a holding pattern at Stage 4.5 of the state’s Back on Track plan, Indiana will be moving forward to the final Stage 5 on Saturday, although face masks still will be mandatory.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision in his weekly press conference, saying the state’s numbers continue on a positive trend.
“We are moving in the right direction, I want to take 10 seconds to say thank you, because we don’t do this without adjusting our daily routine,” Holcomb said. “We have been very methodical about this and data-driven. That is how we will continue to move forward.”
On Wednesday the state recorded 728 cases and 10 deaths, with a seven-day positivity rate holding around 4%, down from a 6% and higher seven-day positivity rate in July. Wednesday’s positivity rate was 3.8%.
“While our numbers are tracking in the right direction, it is because of everyone wearing a mask and doing their part,” Holcomb said.
Dr. Kris Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner echoed those sentiments, saying good hygiene practices and wearing face masks have helped the state get to where it is today.
“This is what has helped us get to Stage 5 with some guardrails in place,” Box said.
The change allows restaurants, bars and nightclubs to open at full capacity, with social-distancing standards still in place.
Gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities also may operate at full capacity, along with entertainment facilities, cultural events and tourism sites.
In doing so, Holcomb said, Hoosiers have to underscore how important it is for citizens and businesses to continue to make adjustments and operate in a safe manner.
“It has a huge impact,” he said.
In Stage 5, size limits for gatherings and meetings are removed. Organizers of any event that will include more than 500 people must submit a written plan to the local health department.
Hoosiers are also asked to continue to wash their hands and not go to work, school or public places if they feel ill.
In moving forward, Holcomb said, the state will continue to monitor the data, and if there is a need to take a step back at some point, that definitely will be considered.
“We aren’t out of the woods. The numbers can spike quickly,” Box warned.
