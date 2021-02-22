AUBURN — Effie Campbell’s 4-H roots run deep.
“My family has always been highly involved in 4-H. ... They were all volunteers and judges and club leaders, so it’s just something that came naturally — came down the line to me,” Campbell said.
Campbell is the new 4-H Youth Development Purdue Extension educator in DeKalb County. She assumed her new position Jan. 4.
Campbell grew up in White County, where her family has a farm. She attended Twin Lakes High School in Monticello and obtained her bachelor’s degree in agriscience technology, with an emphasis in public service and leadership, from Murray State University in Kentucky.
"It's their longest major there,” she quipped about her degree title.
“When it was time for me to choose a career, someone said, ‘You know, you should think about Extension,' and here I am!”
Campbell went on to obtain a master’s degree from Purdue University, “Which kind of really solidified my idea” of pursuing a career in Extension, she added.
As a 10-year 4-H member in White County, Campbell participated in goat and poultry projects, as well as exhibit hall projects including forestry, crafts and sewing.
Campbell said she especially enjoyed the forestry project, and that goats were her favorite livestock project.
“My first year of 4-H I started with goats, but I continued to raise goats and I had a herd of Lamancha dairy goats for 15 years,” she said.
Campbell said she has seen that the 4-H goat project is growing in general.
Reflecting on what she learned in 4-H, Campbell said, “I was a really shy kid when I first started out in 4-H when I was younger, and being part of club meetings and going to 4-H events and opportunities such as camps and workshops … kind of helped me break out of my shell and practice my public speaking skills and be able to be a more confident person. It also gave me a chance to meet a whole bunch of like-minded people who shared my same interests and allowed me to build friendship groups outside of school and kind of helped me grow as a person.”
The DeKalb County position is Campbell’s first role as an Extension educator, although she has served as a volunteer in other counties, she said.
Campbell said she is excited to be in DeKalb County and is looking forward to meeting all its 4-H members and families.
“This is still my first month. ... So right now, I’m really focused on just trying to get out and meeting everyone — trying to go to each club at least once, trying to let people know who I am, trying to let 4-H families know who I am so they can come to me for help if they need it,” she said.
“I'm also working on getting together with volunteers, kind of understanding what the needs are for DeKalb County 4-H. So just trying to grow my understanding of how this program differs from other programs … but also just trying to understand what goes on throughout the year for this program. So I’m still learning the DeKalb County 4-H program."
DeKalb County 4-H differs from other counties’ 4-H programs, as judging of some projects takes place during "summer judging" while livestock judging takes place during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in the fall.
“Back where I was from, we only had one fair during summer. We had the July fair,” Campbell said. So having judging that splits the projects “is very new to me and very different,” she added.
Campbell is making DeKalb County her home and moved to Auburn about a month ago.
“It is a really nice community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.