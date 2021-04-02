Rep. Jim Banks is gaining national attention with his prescription for the future of the Republican Party.
Banks, who represents northeast Indiana, calls for Republicans to “permanently become the Party of the Working Class.”
Banks chairs the Republican Study Committee. He gave his memo this week to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as a blueprint for retaking the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.
"President Trump gave the Republican Party a political gift: we are now the party supported by most working-class voters. The question is whether Republicans reject that gift or unwrap it and permanently become the Party of the Working Class," the memo says.
Banks calls for Republicans to emphasize issues of immigration, trade, “anti-wokeness” and opposition to big technology companies and Wall Street.
In his memo dated March 30, Banks writes that Trump won the presidential election of 2016 by drawing working-class voters into the GOP.
He notes that in 2020 campaign donations, mechanics, small-business owners and custodians favored Trump, while college professors, marketing professionals and bankers overwhelmingly supported President Joe Biden.
Banks said the realignment in support for the rival parties is not a temporary situation dependent on Trump.
He recommends that Republicans should embrace Trump’s agenda, brand Democrats as cultural and economic elitists and promote policies that appeal to working-class voters.
“Opposition to illegal immigration and increased legal immigration remains popular among both working-class Americans and the electorate at large,” Banks writes.
Protecting American jobs is the most popular foreign policy goal of U.S. voters, along with limiting the power of China, Banks says.
“Nothing better encapsulates Democrats’ elitism and classism than their turn towards ‘wokeness,’” Banks writes. He adds, “Hispanic and especially African American voters are even more put-off by Democrat efforts to redefine sex than your average voter.”
Banks writes that coronavirus lockdowns led to profits for large corporations and shutdowns for small businesses.
“Republicans are pro-business and pro-worker, not pro-corporation,” Banks’ memo says.
He adds that “Big Tech” companies are guilty of ideologically motivated censorship, and 45% of Americans have a negative view of them.
Banks recommends holding town-hall-style meetings “featuring natural members of our working-class coalition like electricians, nurses, factory workers and police officers.” He also suggests creating a “working families task force.”
Banks said when corporations “blacklisted” him for his stand against election rule changes in 2020, “I regained every penny of the $241,000 I lost in corporate money through individual donations.”
