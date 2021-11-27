Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn, closed executive session to discuss strategy with respect to any of the following: a real property transaction including: a sale by the governing body up to the time a contract or option is executed by the parties
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
10 a.m. — Joint DeKalb/Noble County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn, to open bids for phase II of the reconstruction of the William Bickel tile drain.
