Nine of the 14 public schools in DeKalb County earned a rating of “meets expectations” in a report released Friday.
Four schools were rated as “approaches expectations,” and only one “does not meet expectations” in the report.
The Indiana Department of Education released the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings.
Across the state, over 56 percent of high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received ratings of “meets expectations” or “exceeds expectations,” the department said.
Only 6% of Indiana high schools and 5% of the state’s elementary and middle schools exceeded expectations. No DeKalb County schools received “exceeds” ratings.
In DeKalb County, schools with “meets expectations” ratings are: Eastside Junior-Senior High School, Riverdale Elementary School, Garrett High School, Waterloo Elementary School, DeKalb High School, DeKalb Middle School, James R. Watson Elementary School, McKenney-Harrison Elementary School and Hamilton Community High School.
Local schools rated as “approaches expectations” are Butler Elementary School, J.E. Ober Elementary School, Garrett Middle School and Country Meadow Elementary School.
The only local school with a rating of “does not meet expectations” is Hamilton Community Elementary School. Statewide, 12% of elementary and middle schools and 8% of high schools did not meet expectations.
“We definitely have work to do,” said Anthony Cassel, superintendent of Hamilton schools. He said the 2018-2019 school year was “a tumultuous time for our students and our staff,” with a failed referendum vote, uncertainty and changes.
In November, a second attempt at a property tax referendum succeeded with voters, ensuring Hamilton schools will remain open.
“I think we’ve rebounded and recovered,” Cassel said Thursday. “We’re hoping for great things this year.”
DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders also reacted to the ratings.
“DeKalb Central continues to strive for success for all students and appreciates accountability measures that are fair, accurate and transparent,” Teders said. “We will continue to evaluate this and other data points in order to provide the best education possible for our students.”
In the accountability report, each school also received ratings for eight individual components of its ranking. They include performance and progress in math and English, addressing chronic absenteeism, and for high schools, graduation rate and “strength of diploma.”
Highlights of those ratings for local schools:
• J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn and Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe achieved ratings of “meets expectations” in every category — the only local schools with no lower ratings in any category.
• Hamilton Community high school received a rating of “exceeds expectations” for its graduation rate, reported at 100% for 2019. It is the only school in DeKalb County to achieve an “exceeds” rating in any category. It also received a rating of “does not meet expectations” for addressing chronic absenteeism.
• Eastside and Garrett high schools also did not meet expectations for “addressing chronic absenteeism,” which measures the percentage of students with “model attendance.”
• DeKalb High School did not meet expectations for “strength of diploma,” which measures the percentage of graduates earning non-waiver Core 40 or Honors diplomas.
• Garrett Middle School did not meet expectations for “math closing gaps.”
• Hamilton Elementary School did not meet expectations for English-language arts and math academic progress or English closing gaps. It did not receive a rating of “meets expectations” in any category.
The Indiana Department of Education said that for the second year, Indiana schools are receiving both federal and state accountability ratings.
However, the state is moving away from two grades and adopting the federal system “to more accurately measure achievement and provide motivated progress towards success, as opposed to it simply becoming a punitive mark,” a news release said.
State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said, “… it is important we develop a single, modernized, state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers, and parents deserve it.”
McCormick is asking the Indiana General Assembly to pass a law holding school districts “harmless” on their 2018-2019 State Accountability Grades, due to concerns about the first year’s results from the new ILEARN test.
The State Board of Education has decided not to release any state accountability grades until the General Assembly has officially taken action.
