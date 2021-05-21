While the region saw a relatively mild winter and COVID-19 kept most of us indoors, we are seeing property owners wanting to get outside, spruce up their properties and maybe do some major renovations to their homes or other structures.
The DeKalb County Department of Development Services wants to remind everyone that permits are required for any new construction, home or barn additions, new sheds or pole barns, fences, pools, ponds (yes, ponds!) and other property renovations.
In addition, we remind everyone that your property should be kept clean and tidy. It is prohibited to store inoperable vehicles on your property, building materials or waste or scrap materials, pallets and similar materials. It is also not permitted to live in a recreational vehicle except where permitted by the zoning ordinance.
The DeKalb County Department of Development Services has been working hard to make the permitting process easier for property owners. There is a 72-hour review time for Improvement Location Permits that does not require you to travel to each county department for their review and approval. This gives ample time to review projects between the various county and town/city departments. Sometimes projects do require further review due to easements, utility service needs, zoning requirements, etc. Any required building inspections will also require 24-hour notice.
Additionally, we accept credit and debit cards. There is a 2.6% fee or $1.95, whichever is more, for any permit or registration. This allows us to also take building permits — electrical, plumbing, roofing, etc. over the phone or via email! Also, contractors can now register online! Visit our website for the online contractor registration at www.co.dekalb.in.us, under departments, click on Development Services!
As always, the Improvement Location Permit application is available on the DeKalb County government webpage under the Department of Development Services link. This can be printed and filled out manually or electronically and personally brought in, mailed or emailed to our department. Make sure you include site plans that are drawn to scale showing the setbacks (the dimensions from the improvement to the property lines — front, left side, right side and rear) and a building floor plan.
From single-family residences to commercial and industrial businesses, signage and fences to additions, the regulations located in the DeKalb County Unified Development Ordinance are important to the well-being and safety of the residents of DeKalb County. The Department of Development Services is here to help you navigate through the process to get to the end goal. Please have your property location, address, or parcel ID number handy for us to find your land.
Through state law, we are here to enforce the goals and objectives of the county through ordinances that were approved by the Plan Commission adopted by your County Commissioners. Our hope is that this process provides a better service to the residents and contractors doing work in DeKalb County.
For further information or questions on whether a permit is required, please contact us at 925-1923 or stop by at 301 S. Union St., Auburn.
