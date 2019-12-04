AUBURN — The Auburn Tri Kappa Christmas Boutique will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at DeKalb Middle School.
At the event, children ages 4-12 can go Christmas shopping for their families. Gift prices will range from 50 cents to $5.
The event includes face-painting, breakfast and door prizes. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.
Proceeds of the boutique will benefit local charities.
