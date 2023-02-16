AUBURN — Gordon Buehrig’s design legacy lives on in the poster for the 2023 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
The 2023 poster was revealed Thursday by Amanda Peet, festival artist and board member, and Leslie Peel, executive director for the ACD Festival. This year marks the festival’s 67th year, and will celebrate the theme, “Year of the Supercharged Car,” as chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club.
The car from which Peet drew her inspiration for the artwork — a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster — was donated to the ACDA Museum from the Guy E. Beatty Private Collection.
“Artist Amanda Peet has again captured the essence and beauty of the automobile with her rendition of the museum’s 1935 Auburn 851 supercharged speedster,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. “Auburn Automobile Co. designer Gordon Buehrig’s legacy of creating rolling sculpture continues to live on to this day as seen in Amanda’s art. We all greatly look forward to 2023’s ‘Year of the Supercharged Car.’”
Peet, a graphic artist and resident of Auburn, estimated that she worked more than 75 hours to create this year’s poster which included many hours of research. This is her sixth poster created for the festival.
The first 37 festival posters were designed by Auburn artist John Souder, who died Oct. 8, 2018, at the age of 80. Souder created his final poster in 2017 and helped in the selection of Peet as his successor.
“Each year, we look forward to seeing what Amanda has created,” Peel said. “She is a valued member of the ACD Festival family, and we greatly appreciate all of the time, talent and hard work she puts into the poster each and every year.”
The 2023 poster will be printed soon and sold in the ACD Festival office and at local museums, the proceeds from which support the museums and the festival. The artwork will also be featured throughout the year on T-shirts, Friends of the Festival flags and additional merchandise, as well as on the festival wine bottled by Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard in LaOtto — all of which support the continued work of the festival and its mission to “promote and celebrate automotive heritage.”
The majority of the ACD Festival events are held annually on the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Plans are well underway for this year’s festivities which will include annual favorites like Friday’s cruise-in and free concert on the courthouse square on Sept. 1, as well as Saturday’s Parade of Classics, Fast and Fabulous powered by SweetCars and concert on Sept. 2.
“Each year, the festival, along with our local museums and the auction, brings thousands of visitors to DeKalb County. After a successful 2022 ACD Festival, we look forward to an equally fantastic 2023. We are extremely grateful for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, our generous sponsors and local community partners for their continued support,” Peel continued.
To watch the poster reveal video, visit the ACD Festival’s Facebook page. For more information regarding 2023 ACD Festival events, donation and sponsorship opportunities and merchandise sales, visit acdfestival.org, or contact the festival by email at information@acdfestival.org or by phone at 925-3600.
For information regarding Worldwide Auctioneers’ 16th annual Auburn Auction, visit worldwideauctioneers.com.
