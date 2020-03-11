Is the subject of bedtime routine an issue in your co-parenting relationship and journey? Really think about if you have gotten angered because maybe your bedtime schedule is different than your ex's. Is there a bedtime and/or a routine in one home and maybe no structure or scheduled morning/bedtime routine in the other home? Is this something that could be confusing for your child(ren)?
Another part of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting, is to co-parent in a way that allows the child(ren) to see that in the middle of a difficult time, normalcy can still exist. It is confusing for children to have to navigate through two different sets of routines, rituals and rules for their two different households.
Yes, some parents may win a popularity contest for being the “cool” parent, if they are the parent without a structure or routine, or disrespecting what the other parent is trying to do. The added importance to this is, if you see the importance of communicating about your routine, your child(ren) will not be able to pit one of you against the other. This will allow your child(ren) to also see that through a difficult time, not only can normalcy exist, but mom and dad are presenting a united front.
It's important for children to not have to pay a price for a parent’s popularity or agenda.
If you aren't sure, or there isn't a routine in place, having a discussion about this subject is really important and could change your current co-parenting situation and relationship. There is no room for popularity or competition between parents in co-parenting. I am sure you both want the same thing for your child(ren), and I am sure that causing them confusion, or putting them in the middle, is not what you want, nor your intent.
What is your child's morning/bedtime routine in your home? What is the morning/bedtime in your child's other home? Is it possible to share and discuss with your ex what you are both doing? Again, this is so that your child(ren) will not have to navigate through two different sets of routines, rituals and rules. I hope you all have a great week.
