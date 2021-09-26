CORUNNA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of S.R. 327 and U.S. 6 at 11:52 a.m. Saturday.
Trisha Henn, 48, of LaGrange, was stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lane of S.R. 327 and U.S. 6. Henn proceed forward after stopping at the sign and proceeded to strike the passenger side of a 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by Ty Kinter, 21, of Butler.
Kinter’s vehicle contained a two-year old and one-month old passenger in the backseat along with Robin McAlister, 21, of Butler.
Both children were in child seats and in good condition. McAllister was later taken to the hospital by family with complaints of back pain and arm abrasions.
Henn’s 2017 Chevy Equinox and Kinter’s vehicle both sustained damage.
Henn was issued a UTT for failing to yield the right of way.
The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by Corunna Fire, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Jeff’s Auto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.