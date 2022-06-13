BUTLER — Employees of Butler’s CJ Automotive facility who have been affected by the announcement of the plant’s closure are currently eligible for benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program.
CJ Automotive Indiana LLC issued a WARN notice in mid-April of the closure of its plant at 100 Commerce Drive, with the facility set to be closed by July 1. The plant closure affects 100 employees.
TAA benefits and services are administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and assists works who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade.
Any worker laid off from CJ Automotive Indiana LLC from April 29, 2021, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before July 1 may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits.
Those benefits include: 100% of all required job training costs, up to 130 weeks of income-support payments, reimbursement of 90% of allowable costs to travel to a job-search activity or relocation for new employment and for workers 50 and older up to $10,000 in wage subsidy.
The company’s WARN notice said that employees would begin being phased out beginning Friday and lasting through July 1.
Of the 110 affected employees, 75 are represented by the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America Local 735 and the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, according to the company’s WARN notice.
The facility is known around DeKalb County as “the jack factory.” Universal Tool & Stamping Co. Inc. began operations in Butler in 1952 under ownership of the Mayer family, including longtime president Donnie Mayer. In December 2014, Swedish-based CJ Automotive acquired the business and has operated it since.
The Butler facility produced jacks, pedal assemblies, brake levers and shifter assemblies for several automotive customers.
For more information about the TAA program, visit in.gov/dwd/taa or call (317) 385-2100 or at TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.
