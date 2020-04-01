How could co-parenting have anything to do with COVID-19, right? I never gave thought to this, until recently. I had a conversation with a former workshop attendee, who had a question that I honestly did not realize could or would create an issue in a co-parenting relationship and journey. I guess because we have not been in the middle of a pandemic, that could raise an issue and concern, but I get it now.
What if you don't feel the same about the seriousness of the coronavirus, and/or the restrictions and recommendations in place for “social distancing?’ This is yet again, a reason to respect each other's opinions on this, even if it differs from yours. It is important to respect each other's positions and come to an agreement about how you will each handle the situation when your child(ren) are with you.
For my workshop attendees, one felt very strongly that the children should remain inside, and so while they were with that parent, they were inside. However, when it came time for the visitation exchange, the other parent had a different opinion on how to “social distance” and they did not agree. My workshop attendees had to just trust that each would do nothing that would put the children in harm’s way, because they could not come to an agreement about how to co-parent during this pandemic. In our state (Texas), the visitation schedule does not/did not change because of the coronavirus, so their differences about COVID-19 did create an issue.
It is very important during this time to really listen to the concerns from your ex and figure out how you can set aside your differences, remove anger and emotion and make decisions that are best for your child(ren). If one of you is following recommendations and the other is very lax, then most probably you will have a problem. Please, try not to confuse your child(ren) by not getting on the same page, not having an important discussion about your fears and expectations, not respecting one or the other and just do this co-parenting thing. Kids are already having their routines changed, by school closings and trying to be homeschooled, and that in itself is a lot for a child. For rea l... pull out the four formula parts and try to do what needs to be done, applying all of them.
As a reminder:
1. Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
2. Set aside your differences to do that.
3. Always do the right thing, even if your ex doesn’t.
4. Go for the Oscar.
I hope you all stay safe through this pandemic and that you come to agreements that make you both comfortable and that are in the “best interest” of your child(ren). I am hopeful that you can. These nationwide recommendations are in place for a reason, so not taking them seriously and/or fussing with an ex about them is all the more reason to put an agreement in place about your expectations. Have that difficult conversation while applying the formula parts. We are in the middle of this pandemic for many more weeks, which translates to many more visitation exchanges for your child(ren).
I hope you all have a great week. Stay safe.
