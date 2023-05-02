AUBURN — Just over 2,000 people cast ballots in Tuesday’s municipal primary elections in Auburn and Garrett.
In Auburn, voters selected Dave Clark over incumbent Auburn Mayor Mike Ley as the Republican candidate for Auburn mayor.
Clark received 1,041 votes, or 52.79%, with Ley receiving a total of 931 votes, or 47.21%.
“It’s been a long day,” Clark said as he read from a prepared speech after the vote totals were announced.
“In politics and in life, one thing that is constant is change,” he told a gathering at McIntyre Place in downtown Auburn. “Tonight, you see that change, and my promise to each of you is that this change will be to the benefit of our community, our taxpayers and our employees.
“Now that the Republican family has made its decision, it is time that our Republican team and our Auburn team come together,” Clark continued. “Our message has been about collaboration, about bringing community together.
“Our job starts now.”
Clark said he intends to reach out to the mayor, city council, department heads and county government.
“I want to humbly thank all of those who worked hard to make this a reality,” Clark told the gathering. “We had a great team behind us. A campaign, just like elected office, is a team effort.”
He thanked his wife Aimee and their family.
“This is our victory, our opportunity, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
“Congratulations to Dave. That’s what it’s about, winning the race,” Ley said. “Back in December, when Sara and I made the decision to run, we said, ‘We’re going to leave this in the Lord’s hands. Whatever His plan is, that’s what the plan is.
“That’s why we ran this campaign,” he said.
“I think God has said, ‘OK, Mr. Mayor, go ahead and close this chapter of your life as mayor. Finish out your term and help your community. I’ve got something else for you.”
Moving forward, Ley offered to work with Clark for the city’s future.
“There’s a lot going on in this town, a lot laying on the table, a lot in the planning,” he said. “I’m more than glad to help Dave understand those things, work on them.
“We’ve got eight more months here to get done what I can get done and prepare to hand it off to Dave, and help him every step of the way, whatever he needs.”
In the municipal primary, Republicans also selected candidates in five contested races for Auburn Common Council seats.
For the at-large seat, voters picked Natalie DeWitt and Jim Finchum. DeWitt received 1,367 votes (42.60%) and Finchum received 944 votes (29.42%). In the three-way race, contender Dave Bunn received 898 votes (27.98%).
In the race for the district 1 seat, Dan Braun received the nomination with 390 votes (61.03%) over Mike Makarewich, who received 249 votes (38.97%).
Rod Williams received 262 votes (54.02%) to secure the nomination for the district 3 seat over incumbent Matthew Kruse, who garnered 223 votes (45.98%).
Incumbent David G. Bundy faced Jermey L. Bowers in the race for Republican nomination for the district 4 seat. Bundy secured the nomination with 184 votes (52.57%) over Bowers’ 166 votes (47.43%).
The Republican primary for the district 5 seat had three candidates. Voters selected Stuart Wilson with 89 votes (45.88%) over Donald Winsley’s 69 votes (35.57%) and Thomas Peet II, who received 36 votes (18.56%).
In the Democratic primary for the district 5 seat, voters picked Emily Prosser with 16 votes (69.57%) over Jessica Harty, who received seven votes (30.43%).
The City of Garrett had one contested primary. Incumbent David Demske received the Republican nomination for the Garrett Common Council district 1 seat with 15 votes (55.56%) over Brent Warfield who received 12 votes (44.44%).
There were no other contested primary races in the cities of Auburn, Butler and Garrett.
Voter turnout, including absentee, totaled 2,027, or 19.16% of 10,582 registered voters.
Tuesday’s results set up a contested race in the Nov. 7 municipal election for Auburn City Council District 5 with Wilson running as the Republican candidate against Prosser, a Democrat. Prosser currently represents District 5 on the council. She was appointed earlier this year to complete the term of Mike Walter, who died in January.
Other winners in Tuesday’s primary races currently are unopposed.
Monday, July 3 is the deadline for the Democratic or Republican party to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on the municipal election ballot due to a vacancy resulting from no candidate being nominated at the primary.
Star editor Jeff Jones also contributed to this article.
