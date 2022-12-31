Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Butler Common Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. Reorganization meeting, including swearing in of new members and election of officers. A board of finance meeting will immediate follow.
5 p.m. — Corunna Town Board, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St. This is a closed, executive session for the board to discuss ordinances and job descriptions.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
