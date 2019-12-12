AUBURN — A storefront in the Auburn Plaza shopping center has served more than two years as a temporary home for Eckhart Public Library.
That ended Wednesday, as the library staff turned a page to a new chapter and prepared for an eventual move back to the main library at 603 S. Jackson St.
The main library has been closed and under renovation since a devastating arson fire July 2, 2017. After settling on a temporary site, library officials moved operations to Auburn Plaza in October 2017.
The shopping center space seemed large and blank at the time, said the library’s assistant director, Jenny Kobiela-Mondor.
“It’s really become a great home for us. We’ve had a lot of room to put books. We’ve really filled it up, and it’s been a really great place to be while we couldn’t be at home,” Kobiela-Mondor said Wednesday, between greeting guests to a going-away party.
“The reason this became a home away from home is because of our staff,“ said Kari Ackerman, vice president of the library’s board of trustees. “They’ve been invaluable” in their ability to adapt to changes, she added.
The temporary site saw more than 63,000 visits during its use, library statistics show.
“We’ve actually learned a lot about our patrons, and what they need and what they want with this kind of space. It’s a very open space. We had to be creative,” Kobiela-Mondor said.
Among the lessons, library staff members saw the advantages of conducting story times for children in a more open space than previously.
“It was really nice to see that people were able to come out of story time and connect with each other,” Kobiela-Mondor said. Future story times will be in more open spaces at the renovated main library.
Today and Friday, library staff members will begin moving books from Auburn Plaza.
“Some of them will go into the main library onto some of the shelves that are already up,” Kobiela-Mondor said.
Monday, operations of the temporary library will reopen from the Willennar Genealogy Center, where most items for adults will be stored, and the Teen Library. Both buildings are in the 700 block of South Jackson Street, one block south of the main library.
“People also will be able to put items on hold and have them sent to the Genealogy Ccenter, so they can get the items they want until we get back to the main library and have a nice collection to browse again,” Kobiela-Mondor said.
Over the next few weeks, operations will be similar to the first few weeks after the 2017 fire, before the move to Auburn Plaza.
“We are excited to get back to the main library when that reopens,” Kobiela-Mondor said. No timetable has been established for the reopening.
“We’re glad to be out of here,” she said about the Auburn Plaza location, “but we’re really glad we had this space for as long as we did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.