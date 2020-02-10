FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health is calling on innovators around the globe to create solutions for infant mortality.
The Healthy Mom and Baby Innovation Competition, created in partnership with MATTER, a global healthcare startup incubator based in Chicago, seeks ideas that could reduce the infant mortality rate in northeast Indiana and around the world.
The competition is open to healthcare startups, as well as anyone with an innovative idea for a product, solution or service that fits within the competition scope. Prizes include the opportunity to pilot the winning solution with Parkview Health, a $10,000 cash award, a one-year membership at MATTER and the chance to pitch the idea to potential investors at an event in September.
The infant mortality rate, considered a key indicator of overall community health, is the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Allen County’s rate for 2017 was 7.3, well above the national rate of 5.9. While newly released data shows Indiana’s rate dropped from 7.3 to 6.8 in 2018, the issue remains a concern.
“Our goal for this competition is to find solutions that will allow us to provide more effective, innovative care for our moms and babies,” said Jolynn Suko, chief innovation officer for Parkview Health. “We know infant mortality isn’t just a local or state problem. By partnering with MATTER, we can connect with a global audience of healthcare innovators and potentially discover a solution to this universal issue.”
The competition will culminate in an event May 4 at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation. It will include presentations from the finalists and a community resource fair, connecting innovators with local experts.
“The Healthy Mom and Baby Innovation Competition gives innovators the unique opportunity to collaborate with a leading regional health system to help thousands of mothers and babies in northeast Indiana,” said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER. “This competition can help a new company launch or an existing startup accelerate their growth, and we encourage all healthcare innovators who are passionate about this issue to apply.”
The Healthy Mom and Baby Innovation Competition is the second in a series of competitions Parkview and its partners have organized to address infant mortality. The Health Mom + Baby Datapalooza, held Oct. 5 at the Parkview Education Center, was a data visualization and analytics challenge that brought together students, researchers, policymakers, health care professionals and entrepreneurs to uncover insights into the state’s infant mortality data. The results of Datapalooza will be used to assist participants in the Innovation Competition.
“We believe when a community comes together toward a common goal, the impact will be much greater than when one entity acts alone,” said Ethel Massing, innovation specialist, Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, and president of the Indiana chapter of HIMSS. “By combining data, research and the solution-seeking drive of entrepreneurs, we hope to find an effective solution to improve the health of moms and babies everywhere.”
Interested innovators can learn more about the competition and apply by visiting parkview.com/innovation2020. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 10.
