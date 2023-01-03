AUBURN — A look back at stories covered in 2022 serves as a reminder that there was much to celebrate in DeKalb County in 2022.
From personal and group accomplishments to the generosity of others, I was honored to share good news and uplifting stories with our readers.
Here are some of the highlights.
Success of problem-solving courts
DeKalb County’s problem solving courts conducted several graduation celebrations during 2022.
Veterans Treatment Court kicked off the year with a graduation celebration in January, honoring military veteran Aaron Keller. Graduation celebrations also took place in June, recognizing the successful completion of the program by U.S. Army National Guard veteran Jimmy Roberts and a U.S. Army veteran who requested to be identified only as Matt.
In December, Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its first female graduate — a U.S. Air Force veteran — and also recognized Larry Uehlein, a retired U.S. Army veteran, who has served as a veterans court volunteer mentor for five years.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders. Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed.
Grimm also oversees cases in DeKalb County Family Restoration Court, which in March celebrated the return of children to three mothers. During a graduation ceremony, the mothers were presented with envelopes containing orders terminating the court’s wardship of their children
Family Restoration Court works with high-risk parents who typically would have their parental rights terminated.
Overseen by DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller, DeKalb County’s third specialty court, Addictions Treatment Court, marked its one-year anniversary in July. Squiller said the program had moved forward even better than he would have hoped.
Addictions Treatment Court — or drug court as it is more commonly known — typically focuses on non-violent, addiction-related crimes and normally participants enter through a plea agreement.
The program has five phases and treatment is individualized, based on what each participant needs. A multi-disciplinary drug court team meets weekly to discuss the participants as they progress through the program and recommend adjustments to their treatment plan as necessary. It will take an individual between 18 months and three years to complete the requirements of the program and graduate.
Spotlight on DeKalb County youth
DeKalb County’s youth enjoyed success in 2022, both in and out of the classroom.
Participants in the 4-H program had the chance to showcase their work during the the DeKalb County Fair. Their efforts were recognized throughout the week-long event in September, culminating in the DeKalb County 4-H livestock auction.
Records were broken at this year’s auction as bidders showed their generosity. Marisa Shull’s dairy wether goat received a record-breaking bid of $7,000. The previous goat auction record had been set just minutes earlier by Lydia Sullivan, who received a bid of $3,200 on her champion heavyweight dairy wether.
In the dairy portion of the auction, Friends and Family of Braelyn May paid $4,300 for dairy items, representing May’s champion heifer, aptly named “Magic.”
Just prior to May’s heifer receiving the record-breaking dairy bid, Jaxen Brand’s grand champion dairy cow had topped a previous record with a bid of $2,750 from Squier Pallets. A $2,550 bid on Logan Capp’s dairy feeder cow also was a new auction record.
DeKalb High School’s Unified Flag Football enjoyed a successful season, claiming a back-to-back repeat as sectional champion in October. The team would advance to the state championship competition, but ultimately fell to Brownsburg, 28-18. The Barons finished 11-2 in 2022.
DeKalb co-coach Carol Fike said it was a growing year for the Barons, as the team started the season with just three players back from the previous year.
DeKalb County shows its generosity
The generosity of others continued to bless DeKalb County in 2022.
In May, DeKalb High School received a $128,884 donation from Dal’s Big Hand Big Heart Foundation to support the school’s FFA and ag shop building and equipment improvements.
The foundation’s mission is to support the vocational, trades and agricultural fields in honor of Dallas Stackhouse.
Dallas’ mother, Kriss Stackhouse, said the foundation was founded in 2019 after Dallas passed away. She said her son — a 2010 DeKalb graduate — had a passion for agriculture, farming and trades and was involved in the FFA program while in school.
The money presented to the school was raised at an event at Sylvan Cellars on April 9.
A donation of a different kind was celebrated by a DeKalb County family when Adam Crow of St. Joe received a transplanted kidney, donated by his sister, Amy (Crow) Lehrman, in April. Crow had been on dialysis for more than six years due to kidney failure
Crow received his transplanted kidney on April 11 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Thanks to the gift of a kidney from his sister, he was looking forward to completing tasks that many would take for granted.
