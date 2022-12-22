Both drivers transported following Friday crash
AUBURN — Both drivers were taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 9 a.m. Friday on West Auburn Drive near Maple Street, Auburn Police said.
Penny L. Eldridge, 68, of Garrett, complained of hip and upper leg pain. Darius D. Richardson, 24, of Fort Wayne, complained of shoulder and upper arm pain. Police said they were taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment.
Police said Richardson was driving east in the 1300 block of West Auburn Drive in his 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when Eldridge, driving a 2013 Subaru Outback, pulled into his path.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $25,000. Jeff’s Towing towed both vehicles.
