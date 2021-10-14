AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley touted the city’s sidewalk replacement program and its successes to cap off Thursday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
Ley said the program, which has been embraced by community residents, has built a point of neighborhood pride and city pride.
With winter approaching, he said city workers are working diligently to complete all of the projects on the books for this year.
“The program maxed out. We hit capacity (for the year) weeks ago,” Ley said.
With an increased recognition of neighborhood pride, Ley said city residents have stepped forward to help those who can’t afford to replace their sidewalks.
One example of that generosity occurred this year when a neighbor came forth to replace the sidewalk in front of a local resident’s home who is legally blind.
“We are thankful for all those who come forward,” Ley said.
He went on to say the city is willing to take donations for those who can’t afford to pay for the replacement of their sidewalk.
The mayor’s goal is to make the city the “most walkable” in the state.
In an effort to do so, the city is moving forward on its plans to replace the sidewalks downtown and those leading out to the railroad tracks on 7th Street.
The 2022 city budget has $880,000 built into it for streetscape work in downtown. A portion of that money will also pay for the replacement of a bridge in Eckhart Park.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board of works approved a contract with Jones Petrie Rafinski for development of the streetscape in downtown.
Ley said he is hoping to have the bidding process on the project completed yet this fall and early winter, with construction to start in 2022.
During the meeting, the board gave Police Chief Doug Harp approval to move forward on a grant that would bring a Bearcat armored vehicle to the department. The grant is a non-matching grant through the United States Department of Homeland Security.
He said the vehicle has a value over $280,000 and the city would only have to pay around $400 for the vehicle.
Harp said there are a lot of hoops to jump through before taking delivery of the vehicle. One of those is the city must pay for the vehicle upfront and be reimbursed through homeland security.
He said the city would be the only one in the area to have such a vehicle for its SWAT team besides Fort Wayne and the Indiana State Police.
“When you have an armored vehicle like this, it is a critical piece for SWAT, especially in hostage situations,” he said.
The vehicle could be utilized by law enforcement agencies in the four-county area as Auburn’s SWAT team works closely with other departments in SWAT situations.
