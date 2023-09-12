FORT WAYNE — The AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,049,386 in grants to 14 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.
Grant recipients include:
Allen County Public Library: $100,000 for a digital upgrade of the audio reading services.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum: $5,056 for disability inclusive programming.
C2G Music Hall Corp.: $37,795 for accessibility renovations of Baker Street Centre.
CASS Housing: $45,000 to pilot remote supports for residents.
Early Childhood Alliance: $40,000 for sensory stations and a poured surface in the new nature playgrounds.
Housing Resource Hub: $50,000 to create accessible housing pattern book to be used throughout northeast Indiana.
Huntington County Community School Corp.: $60,000 for the Growing Where We Are Planted preschool initiative.
Joe’s Kids: $300,000 capital support for renovations and accessible restroom in newly purchased facility.
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana: $30,000 for 2023-24 programming for students with disabilities.
My Autism Ally: $10,000 for expanding services.
NeighborLink Fort Wayne: $200,000 over two years to support home accessibility renovations.
Sensory Awareness Education & Outreach: $5,000 in operating support.
Trustees of Indiana University: $74,254 for the Eppley Institute to conduct an accessibility study for Indiana State Parks; $42,282 for Indiana Institute on Disability and Community to support the FINDER resource.
University of Saint Francis: $50,000 for the USF Jesters.
