I’ve always been a fan of Auburn and the work being done in our community by local organizations. And in my short time as mayor, I’ve been able to learn about so many organizations and the important work they are doing to serve people in our community. This week, along with my wife, Sara, and my executive assistant, Brandy, I had the opportunity to visit with Image of Hope Ranch, an organization that is giving hope to many individuals and families throughout DeKalb County.
During our time together, Alisha Shank shared how she and her husband, Randy, and their six children are helping to emotionally heal children, adults and families. I encourage you to check them out and, if you are looking for ways to get involved in the community, they are in need of more volunteers and funds to continue doing the work they’ve been lead to do by God.
I also wanted to provide a few other updates:
• Feral Cat Program: We’re working on solving the issue with feral cats in Auburn. We met last week with the DeKalb Humane Society, the Allen County SPCA and other volunteers. In the coming weeks, we will be working to start a TNR (Trap Neuter Return) program in Auburn. The program has been successful in many communities, and we believe it’s a step in the right direction to help address the feral cat problem in our city.
• Sidewalk Survey: To date, we’ve received more than 150 responses to the Street Department’s online sidewalk survey. We’re continuing to take responses through June 15, so if you’ve not completed it yet, please take a few minutes and share your interest in repairing or adding residential sidewalks to individual properties. We want to hear if you’re willing to partner with us on this investment.
• Spring Cleanup: The next Spring Cleanup date is June 15. This is for the northwest part of the city. Have your items out no later than the morning of Monday, June 15. Republic Services makes one pass-through of the area that week. If your items aren’t out early Monday morning, there is a good chance they will not be picked up.
• Skate Park: Construction of the Eckhart Skate Park continues, and we look forward to celebrating the park’s opening near the end of July or early August. If you’re interested in donating to the construction costs, you can make a donation to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. (Be sure to designate “Eckhart Skate Park” when making your gift.)
• Pandemic Recovery: We are pleased that our community and state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is not eradicated, so I encourage you to still follow CDC guidelines and use good judgment. And, of course, please consider supporting our local businesses as they open up, as well as the many community organizations who continue to help those greatly impacted by the pandemic.
Open door policy
Finally, I wanted to reiterate my desire to be available to hear what’s on your mind. I’ve always worked to be approachable, accessible and willing to sit down, listen and discuss issues. That “open door policy” continues as mayor. However, sometimes folks come to me to discuss private or sensitive issues. That’s why, this week, I decided to fix my office door, which hadn’t been closing properly for many years. So, while my door remains open, sometimes you might find it closed so that I can facilitate conversations in a more quiet, uninterrupted space. If you have something you want to discuss with me, please give Brandy a call at 925-5430, ext. 1002, and we can schedule a time that works for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.