SPENCERVILLE — Fireworks will fill the sky over the south end of Spencerville Saturday night as Robert and Tina Young look to bring the community together while bringing awareness to autism and those on the spectrum.
This is the second year the Youngs have invited the community to their home to enjoy a nearly half-hour fireworks show.
“We were surprised with last year’s turnout,” Tina said.
She said they started the show for their daughter, Crysta Hively, 29, who was diagnosed with autism as a baby. Crysta, who lives with her parents, loves fireworks.
“She is the reason we do this,” Tina said.
This year’s fireworks are about more than bringing the community together; it is about bringing awareness.
Tina explained that she wants to bring attention to the family’s home at 7043 S.R. 1. The bright blue house with a giant autism awareness symbol painted on the garage door is highly noticeable, but that’s what the Youngs want.
Tina is hoping with awareness people will slow down as they pass the house for the safety of her daughter. With a mentality of a three- or four-year-old child, Tina explained that Crysta may wander into the road and not realize what she is doing.
She said over the years, there have been several “close calls.”
Upon moving to Spencerville, the Youngs contacted the Indiana Department of Transportation inquiring about the possibility of installing a sign warning drivers of an autistic child living in the area.
She was told that signs couldn’t be installed along S.R. 1 because Crysta’s wandering into the street wasn’t a “constant threat.”
With that response, Tina has taken it upon herself to bring awareness to the house known around Spencerville as “The Autism House.”
In an effort to bring awareness to individuals with autism or those on the spectrum, the Youngs are looking for additional autism ambassadors to be a part of the evening’s festivities. Local individuals with autism are welcome to contact Tina to be a part of the evening. Tina can be reached at 318-1670.
Those children and adults with autism will start the show by launching multi-colored lanterns into the sky. The fireworks will follow at dusk. The show will open with a group of children saying the “Pledge of Allegiance” and singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Tina said the family works closely with Tom’s Pretty Darn Cool Fireworks in Garrett who puts together the fireworks for the show.
“He understands the sensitivity of the people with disabilities,” Tina said. “He picks out all of the fireworks, gearing them toward the ones Crysta loves. He does an astronomical job and understands the needs of those with disabilities.”
Fireworks can be a cause of stress for many people with autism because of the bright flashing colors or loud noises. A few sets of earmuffs will be available for those who need them and the Youngs will open their house up to those who want to sit inside to watch the display from the large picture windows on their sun porch.
The fireworks will be shot off by Tina’s husband, Robert and her uncle, Danny Rhoades, who is making the trip to Spencerville from Rose, Texas.
Tina explained that Danny and his wife, Rhandi, wouldn’t miss the show because of their love and affection for Crysta.
The Youngs’ other daughter, Keara, will help residents with limited parking at the house. Handicap parking will be available at the house along with parking for those individuals with autism. Additional parking will be available at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home just north of the Young’s residence. A shuttle service will be available for those who want it.
The area’s Amish community is also invited to the show with parking for horses and buggies at a neighboring Amish family’s home at 7018 S.R. 1.
Tina said several families from the Amish community attended last year’s event.
The fireworks show will be held in conjunction with a carry-in supper starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club. Meat and drink will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a passing dish to share. Bingo will follow after the supper before the fireworks.
