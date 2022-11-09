Election board to meet Nov. 18 Nov 9, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Election board to meet Nov. 18AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Board Dekalb County Auburn Commissioners Court Courthouse Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Police investigate bomb threat on bus Man gets 10 years for child molesting Conservancy, Scouts team up for National Take a Hike Day at Clear Lake Explore new ways to display poinsettias this holiday season Election totals from Steuben County midterm Humanities Symposia looks at war's impact on comic origins Gov. Holcomb declares Nov. 6-12 Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana Republicans retain leadership posts in Indiana House and Senate Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTheater director, teacher Ogle resigns from East NobleRight place, right time: Bakers Dozen Donuts opens in AuburnBoy Scout installs bike workstation at Rieke ParkMultiple school board races decided by narrow marginsMan sentenced to 20 years for burglary, attempted burglaryWinning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in ValparaisoGas service for judicial center questionableIncumbent Jansen faces challenge from former member HandTwo new faces coming to Steuben County governmentPolice Blotter Images Videos CommentedHalloween warning: Beware rainbow fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes (2)Grab bag of Luke stories (1) Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Have you had COVID? You voted: No Yes, a light case Yes, two or more light cases One serious case Two or more serious bouts Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.