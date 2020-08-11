AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H honored Madison Haynes and Ryan DePew as its 2020 Master Achievers in a ceremony Monday at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Haynes and DePew were selected from nine 4-H’ers who received this year’s Tops in 4-H awards for their accomplishments.
Haynes, 16, is the daughter of Sarah Haynes and junior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School. She is an eight-year member of the Nevershirk 4-H Club and Junior Leaders.
She is involved in showing sheep and goats at major shows such as the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, the Indiana State Fair and the American Royal show in Kansas.
“I show all species, but sheep is my main species to show,” Haynes said.
She also participated this year in 4-H projects of scrapbooking, poster projects, foods, microwave foods and food preservation.
“I really like doing scrapbooking, so I can see what I’ve done throughout the year — so that way I can have it forever,” she said.
At high school, she takes part in track, FFA and Interact Club and soon will be in National Honor Society.
In her future, she said, “I plan to go to college, probably at Purdue, to do something with agriculture, or go to Huntington University for agriculture.”
DePew, 17, is the son of Doug and Tonya DePew and a senior at Garrett High School. He is a nine-year member of the 4-H Cloverleafs, DeKalb Doubletrees and Junior Leaders.
In 4-H competitions, he shows rabbits, poultry, goats and sheep, with rabbits as his favorite.
His enthusiasm for 4-H lights up when he talks about his four years as president of DeKalb County Junior Leaders, which involves 4-Hers in community service.
DePew gave credit to Junior Leaders adviser Linda Carunchia.
“Since she’s helped take it over, it’s just blossomed,” he said. “This year we have over 25 members in Junior Leaders, so it’s pretty awesome.”
At high school, DePew serves as the parliamentarian for student council and is a member of Greater Garrett. He has been the FFA president for the past two years, a student adviser, and serves in the office of sentinel for FFA District 3.
Looking ahead, he said, “I’ve had my heart set on going to school for business,” but he has not made a final choice of a college or course of study.
The other seven winners of the Tops in 4-H awards:
• Lauren Brown is the daughter of Derek and Kelly Brown and a nine-year member of the 4-H Power and Junior Leaders clubs.
• Seth Hedges is the son of Chris and Dana Hedges and a 10-year member of the 4-H Power Club.
• Sydney Hefty is the daughter of David and Stacy Hefty and a nine-year member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons and Junior Leaders clubs.
• Matthew Jacobs is the son of Lisa Reinhart and Keith Jacobs and an 8-year member of the Nevershirk Club.
• Madison Schultis is the daughter of Kristen Schultis and an eight-year member of the Cut-Ups and Junior Leaders clubs.
• Abbigail Sexton is the daughter of Aileen Huard and Chad Sexton and a seven-year member of the 4-H Cloverleafs, Horse & Pony, Junior Leaders and DeKalb Doubletrees clubs.
• Cierra Snyder is the daughter of Leakay Fields and Mike Snyder and a 10-year member of the Cut-Ups Club.
