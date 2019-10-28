AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating two burglaries at local businesses, both reported Sunday..
At 9:42 a.m., police were called the 500 block of Touring Drive. The caller told police that someone pried open the
back door of the business, gained entry and stole a floor safe.
At 10:05 p.m., police went to the 700 block of North Street. The business owner told officers the only object believed to be stolen was a tablet-style computer. Security camera footage of the burglary showed the suspect is a white male wearing a grey Adidas hoodie and khaki pants. The burglary is believed to have occurred at approximately 12:09 a.m. Sunday.
