Today
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday
Thanksgiving luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Fashion show with Christopher & Banks begins at 12:15 p.m.
Thursday
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Friday, Nov. 15
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Cupbearer, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Nov. 16
American Legion Auxiliary Crafts & More Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Nerf war for teens, 7 p.m., Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Recital by Marie Engle, an emerging young lyric mezzo-soprano based in New York City, 3 p.m. Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St. Open to the public, this free recital will feature music by Aaron Copland, Alban Berg and Frances Poulenc. Engle will also sing selections from the “Great American Songbook.”
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 6 p.m., Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
Friday, Nov. 22
Holiday bazaar and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. There will be baked goods, home-made candies, crafts, small gift ideas and a variety of vendors.
Saturday, Nov. 23
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donation with proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
Holiday bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. There will be baked goods, home-made candies, crafts, small gift ideas and a variety of vendors.
Chili and pie night, 5 p.m., Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 2
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, Avilla.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Community Center, South Wayne Street, Angola.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Betz Nursing Home, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, Dec. 14
DeKalb Community Holiday Sing, 6-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; led by the DeKalb High School choirs; followed by refreshments and caroling throughout Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
