WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Thursday approved entering into a partnership with Lutheran Health Network to begin managing and staffing the district’s wellness clinic.
“The DeKalb Central Wellness Clinic is a unique and cost-effective tool used to reduce the expenses incurred by our self-insurance plan,” said the district’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
“By offering our staff and covered dependents a free and convenient way to seek medical treatment for non-life threatening illnesses, we are able to dramatically reduce the financial impact on our insurance plan expenses.”
Snider said over the last two years, the district has been faced with multiple challenges to providing consistent and timely services to its staff.
From the clinic’s inception, all aspects of the operation have been administratively managed by the district’s business office, in unison with the human resources department. Clinic staff members are hired and managed by the district, Snider said in a memo to the board.
“Most recently, as we have seen with our other district staffing needs, it has become increasingly challenging to keep adequate coverage levels to provide an uninterrupted level of service to our DeKalb Central staff and insured family members,” Snider added.
In 2021, the clinic was closed 36 days of the normally scheduled appointment days. As of September 2022, that number has risen to 45 days after only three-quarters of the year is complete, Snider told the board.
“Under our current setup, this is virtually unavoidable as all of our clinicians either work other jobs, have children, or both. Limited schedule availability, personal/family illness, and the need for a position with more hours are realities we are dealing with,” Snider said in the memo.
“The administration of our clinic becomes more cumbersome with these obstacles and takes up time and resources that would be better spent on our number one area of focus: educating children.”
Most recently, Snider said, through a series of events outside of the district’s control, it has been put on notice of losing its physician-of-record by year end, lost its collaborative agreements sponsored by its physician-of-record, and can no longer purchase or offer flu shots via its standard process.
“This has put us in a precarious position as to the viability of continuing our clinic and the valuable services it provides to our staff and their families,” Snider said in the memo.
The contract with Lutheran was approved with an annual amount of $133,790.
“While the annual cost of our proposed collaboration with Lutheran Health Network to assume the day-to-day management of our operations may initially look daunting, a deep dive into the increased number of services that can be offered, the non-district managed and consistent staffing levels, and the additional hours of operation, not to mention the legal oversight by LHN (professionals in the healthcare arena), more than offset any increase in cost we would experience,” Snider said.
“I think this will be a great benefit to our staff and covered dependents. It’s going to open the possibilities of additional services becoming available there. It’s going to certainly be staffed better. They have a wider array of people who are able to step in when someone calls off and has an absence.”
Board member Valerie Armstrong abstained from voting due to her husband’s affiliation with Lutheran Health.
In other business Thursday:
• The board adopted the district’s $42.27 million budget for 2023. Advertised expenses include: $25.42 million in the education fund; $10 million in the operations fund; $5.84 million in the debt service fund; and $1 million in the rainy day fund.
Of the estimated $42.27 million, an estimated maximum of $14.03 million will be raised through property taxes, the budget shows. That includes $5.89 million for the debt service fund and $8.13 million for the operations fund.
The board also approved advertising a capital projects plan for all proposed projects and acquisitions that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin in 2023-25. Among the projects listed in the plan are: high school extra-curricular upgrades, $6.13 million; middle school interior laminate door replacement, $500,000; Waterloo Elementary School building exterior door repairs, $284,000; middle school HVAC upgrades, $2.1 million; middle school roof repairs and building exterior, $3.19 million; and media center upgrades, $2.5 million; district furniture updates, $300,000; district technology upgrades, $300,000; and high school locker room renovations, $100,000.
“Please know that this budget represents a roadmap of expenses necessary to continue to operate the educational programs and current facilities, with the ability to scale based on the changing revenue factors,” Snider said.
“I would challenge the board and the administration, given the current economic situation, we look at any cost-cutting measures we can do to improve the efficiency of every dollar spent to get more of those projects done without having to borrow money,” said board member Greg Lantz.
“It does not always include cutting heads. It’s just a better, efficient way of doing things. I think we can get a lot more done with a lot less money.”
“I’m going to challenge again, lets get some playground equipment for Country Meadow and Waterloo,” Lantz added.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: high school paraprofessional Jessica Ambler; middle school food service employee Denise Carper; middle school paraprofessional Melody Courtney; and clinic nurse Nicole Hoover.
The board approved the appointments of: substitute bus driver Alison Pfefferkorn; Country Meadow paraprofessional Janet Kemp; middle school long-term substitute Kari Ackerman; bus assistant Rebecca Martin; seventh-grade boys basketball head coach Nick Sullivan; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Brooke Robinson; middle school custodian LaShauna Hooker; high school custodian Kyle Wappes; high school head boys wrestling coach Tanner Boman; and food service employee Erin Shull.
• Thursday’s meeting opened with performances from the high school choir and theater department. The choir sang musical selections, including the National Anthem. Students in the theater program presented a scene from the upcoming production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Recognitions were given to: high school business teacher Ashley Johnson, who received the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly Education Award for Innovation; the Barons Unified Bocce Team, which was runner-up in the state finals; and Lillie Cone for her 12th place finish at the IHSAA golf state finals.
Teders announced the school board received a “commendable” recognition from the Indiana School Boards Association for the 2021 calendar year. Points earned are based on the totality of the board’s involvement in ISBA-approved activities, Teders said. Individually, board members Heather Krebs and Tim Haynes reached the “exemplary” status and Armstrong reached the “commendable” status, based on points earned for participating in and attending ISBA opportunities, Teders added.
