AUBURN — The Garrett Museum of Art is hosting a pop-up gallery featuring “Art in Bloom” Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Buchtel House in Auburn in conjunction with the monthly First Friday events.
The gallery will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can add a stop at the Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., while exploring and shopping in Auburn. Unique offerings include a wide range of original art such as oil and acrylic paintings, photography, jewelry, hand-crafted journals, ceramics, raku pottery, notecards, soaps, mugs and bowls, wood-burned art, paper quilling and more.
“This splendid spring art event with glorious pastel florals and art with bold design and bright colors will add warmth to your home even when there are spring showers. Sparkling stones and various gemstones crafted into beautiful jewelry can be purchased for one-of-a-kind Easter or Mother’s Day gifts,” organizers said.
Local and regional artists featured in the show include Sandra Baughman, Shellie Bellinger, Nina Bennett, Mindy Bermes, Bored Otter Soaps, Hilarie Couture, Dorothy Erieau, Cynthia Gabbard, Jim Gabbard, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Toni McAlhany, Jan Nagel, Jody Prokupek, Molly Shondell, Brian Sirois, and Sydnee Strang and Stephanie Wysong.
IN Artisan artists, the state’s juried artist group of art, fine craft, and foods, will be represented with Daren Redman of Nashville, Indiana, whose textile art is exquisite and who uses her own mix of handmade dyes to make her works unique, organizers said. Other IN Artisans include Sharon and Jessica Bussert, also of Nashville, Indiana, showing framed, black-and-white flower photography.
“To start your spring out with a healthy kick, salad dressings crafted by Chef Jeff Bricker, an IN Artisan and owner of Chef Bricker’s Brick House Vinaigrettes in Greenwood, will be offered. Adding a special zest to your Easter celebration will be easy with Amazing Hazel’s Bloody Mary Mix concocted by Dave VanWye, IN Artisan from Indianapolis,” organizers said.
“All of this adds up to the work of real artists, not a typical array of retail. This is a great place to go for pieces to decorate your home or for tasty kitchen treats that are from premier artists who strive for quality in their artwork and are proud to show their work locally and regionally,” said Garrett Museum of Art gallery coordinator, Angela Green, who said she thanks all guests and customers for supporting the best of Hoosier art and craftsmanship.
