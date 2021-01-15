AUBURN — Charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery filed against a man involved in a stabbing incident in St. Joe have been dismissed.
Leslie J. Swindell, 41, of Lane 134, Turkey Lake, Hudson was charged with the Level 1 and Level 3 felony offenses after allegedly stabbing a man in the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, on June 30 last year.
Monday, Judge Monte Brown of DeKalb Superior Court II granted a motion filed by DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner to dismiss the charges “because the defendant has a viable self-defense argument,” according to Winebrenner’s motion.
The charges were dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning they can be filed again.
However, Swindell’s case is not over. While the two charges were dismissed, he is facing two additional charges, filed in November, of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and an habitual offender enhancement.
A memorandum in support of the charges filed by Winebrenner alleges that in wrapping up the investigation into the original stabbing, Indiana State Police Detective David Poe learned that the defendant had been having a sexual relationship for the prior two months with a girl who had turned 16 just two weeks before the stabbing.
Additionally, the investigation showed that the day prior to the stabbing, the defendant allegedly threatened the 14-year-old brother of the stabbing victim, who had walked into the girl’s room and could tell the girl and Swindell were engaged in sex acts under the blankets, the memorandum said.
The threat was one of the issues that lead to the altercation between Swindell and the man who was stabbed on June 30, according to the memorandum.
A pretrial conference on the remaining charges against Swindell is scheduled for Feb. 22, with a final pretrial conference set for July 12 and jury trial scheduled for Aug. 16, 17 and 18.
