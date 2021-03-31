AUBURN — First Friday activities for April will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
During First Friday, participants are invited to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has to offer while social distancing, ordering online, utilizing curbside service, buying gift cards, shopping over the phone, leaving positive reviews and utilizing local delivery.
April First Friday will highlight Taking Care of our Community. The public is invited to learn about native plants, butterflies, music, volunteer opportunities, food truck, wagon rides, a candlelight celebration, and more.
The public is encouraged to take “selfies” at any of the downtown murals from 5-7 p.m.
Wagon rides will be offered from 6-8 p.m., beginning on Jackson Street between 6th and 7th streets.
Live music will be provided by the Main Street Porch Band at the 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Derrow Brothers at the Buchtel House and Josh Ayres at the Olive Twist.
A Better Together Auburn Youth Forum will take place at the Auburn Atrium Market Place.
The Garrett Museum of Art will present a pop-up gallery at the Buchtel House.
There will be vendors, demonstrations and live entertainment at The James Cultural Plaza with activities provided by Eckhart Public Library, DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District, City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department virtually and Lisa Conrad. Soarin’ Hawk will present a demonstration at 6:30 p.m. and Excelsior Arts Academy will perform live.
