AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
The new patient is a 26-year-old who is recovering at home, a news release said.
That raises the county’s total to 239 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 237 patients is 41. Only 46 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The case brings the total to 24 reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 23 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
State sees 25 deaths
Indiana reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day count since early June and an outlier amid recent days with few deaths.
As for new COVID-19 cases, those numbers remain at historic highs for Indiana.
In Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state logged 25 deaths, the highest since it last recorded 25 deaths on June 11.
Not all of those happened in the last 24 hours, as death reporting typically has a lag, not only because facilities must transmit data to the state, but deaths are also validated by cross-checking information about the fatality with testing records to ensure that a person had, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19.
Any deaths that do not have a positive COVID-19 test associated with them, at most, would be reported as a “probable death,” which is not included in the state’s official count.
The 25 deaths included seven from Aug. 10; five from Aug. 9, four from Aug. 8, four from Aug. 7, two from Aug. 6, one each from Aug. 5 and Aug. 3 and one dating back to July 22.
The total was unusually high for Indiana recently. The state hit 20 deaths reported on July 21, but that was the first time Indiana logged 20 or more deaths in a single day since late June before that.
The state had logged 58 deaths total in the week prior to Tuesday’s total.
State officials have warned that, although deaths have been low and decreasing for months, recent upturns in cases and hospitalizations could eventually equate to more deaths, as it is the last metric to start rising as spread of the virus increases.
Deaths are significantly lower than they were in April and May, in part because the state has gained control of outbreaks in nursing homes — which accounted for more than half of all reported deaths in the state to date — but also because health care providers have learned more about the virus and care has improved, improving outcomes for the seriously ill.
As for cases, statewide numbers remain high, with Indiana totaling 870 cases, an increase from Monday. When looking at all Tuesdays, this week was the highest Tuesday total to date, surpassing the previous high of 822 cases set on Tuesday last week, Aug. 4.
Indiana closed out last week with four straight days of 1,000 cases or more, record highs for the state’s COVID-19 activity thus far.
Locally, however, new COVID-19 activity continues to remain low.
On Tuesday, Noble and LaGrange counties each added four cases and Steuben County added two cases.
Neighboring Allen County passed 4,000 cases all-time on Tuesday to total 4,002 since March.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
