AUBURN — A peaceful protest rally in downtown Auburn, originally planned for Thursday afternoon, reportedly has been postponed.
“A date change is in the works!” organizer Amber Pierce of Auburn posted Wednesday around noon. “Threats have been made to our protest, plans and other things still need to be finalized, and meetings still need to be held. Please spread the word! Apologies for all of the uncertainties and changes. We know how last minute this is but be need to ensure peace and safety!”
Pierce asked people to follow the Instagram account @icantbreathe_auburn for updates.
Before the change in plans, an online poster for the event said it would begin with participants meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Auburn. It said they would march at 3 p.m. to James Cultural Plaza at 7th and Jackson streets. Pierce said on Facebook that she had obtained permission to use the plaza.
“Join us to peacefully protest the unjust murder of George Floyd and police violence,” the poster said. “Please note there will be no intent of rioting or looting. Do not attend the protest if you come with ill intent.”
The death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked protests in cities across the nation over the past several days.
Auburn Police Chief Martin D. McCoy said Wednesday that he is aware of the event and his department is planning for it.
“We are staffing the protest and have been contact with all government leaders and emergency services,” DeKalb County Sheriff David G. Cserep II said Wednesday. “We embrace the 1st Amendment of freedom of speech and peaceful protest. Unlawful acts of destruction and disorderly conduct in which residents are placed in fear of their safety will not be tolerated. We support all in our community with different ideas and welcome diversity. We do not subscribe to adversity. We look forward to serving the community and keeping DeKalb County a safe place to live.”
A poster about the Auburn protest appeared Monday on the Facebook site of Pierce, which says she is a resident of Auburn and attended DeKalb High School. A photo posted Monday shows her in a graduation cap and gown. She also created a Facebook page titled “I Can’t Breathe” and the Instagram account.
Pierce explained her plans in an extended discussion on her Facebook page, sometimes debating with people who opposed the idea of a protest in Auburn.
“We are protesting peacefully to bring awareness to George Floyd's unjust murder. Not only that, but we would also like to bring awareness to police brutality,” she wrote,
“I have lived in this town for my entire 18 years. This is my hometown. As the organizer of this protest I am going to protect it with everything I have in me. I will not let a riot break out in Auburn,” Pierce pledged.
“The kind of police brutality we see across the nation is less likely to be a predominant issue here. However, us being there and spreading the word and using our voices will make a change,” she wrote. “This is a peaceful protest for George Floyd and the other victims of police brutality. On top it is also a protest for black lives matter. As the organizer I have done what I can to ensure it'll be peaceful.”
The Instagram account asks participants to wear face masks and stay on sidewalks. It instructs: “Be respectful! No name calling, and no vulgar signs.”
