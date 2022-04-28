WATERLOO — For the third consecutive year, DeKalb High School has made the U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best High Schools in the nation by ranking in the top 40% of all high schools.
DeKalb High School was selected after an analysis of state assessments, Advanced Placement scores, graduation rates, and how well it prepares students for college.
“This is an outstanding achievement that acknowledges the hard work of our students, teachers, and staff members as well as the support of our parents and the community,” said Principal Marcus Wagner.
The 2022 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of nearly all 24,000 public high schools nationwide and has published detailed school-specific information on enrollment, graduation rates, student body demographics, location, school type, and results of state assessments.
U.S. News receives Advanced Placement data directly from the College Board, for use in the rankings. The state assessment data and graduation rates are from each state, and other data comes from the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data. The Best High Schools rankings come directly from official third-party sources such as the U.S. Department of Education’s Common Core of Data. U.S. News does not collect data directly from high schools.
“We are proud of our schools and school district and strive to provide an exceptional education for our students and community, said Superintendent Steve Teders.
“We are pleased to see DeKalb High School continue this legacy of excellence, and we look forward to more outstanding successes in the years to come.”
To see DeKalb High School’s complete school profile as compiled by the U.S. News & World Report go to usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/indiana/districts/dekalb-county-ctl-united-school-district/dekalb-high-school-7157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.