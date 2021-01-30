AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library have canceled their book sale that was scheduled for Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 numbers in the area.
The nonprofit organization fundraises and organizes book sales to financially support the programming and services of the library. In the past, the group’s efforts have included Dine2Donate opportunities, basket auctions and author visits to bolster and assist in library awareness.
The group’s support has made it possible for the library to offer Read.Do.Explore programming and prizes, including free prize books each week for every participant. The books allow for the growth of home libraries. During COVID-19, other grand prizes have been selected, such as gas cards and gift cards for groceries and restaurants in the Auburn area.
“The Friends are committed to supporting the programming and services of Eckhart Public Library. If any organizations are interested in partnering with us to help the library, please let us know,” said friends board President Pat Kobiela.
The Friends are eager to resume book sales when it is safe to do so in the community, the organization said. Anyone interested in supporting the group in its efforts to fund library services can become a Friends of Eckhart Public Library member or visit the public book case of sale items at the 9th Street Brew Coffee House. To become a library friends member or reach them, contact the group with your information at P.O. Box 838, Auburn, IN 46706. The library Friends also have a Facebook page that can be found at facebook.com/eplfriendsinc.
