AUBURN — The Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club will hold its 21st annual golf outing on Friday, Sept. 11, at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person. Refreshments and limited food will be available during play on the course.
After the tournament, a cookout will be served by Bridgewater\, free of charge to participants.
Team prizes will be awarded in the amounts of: first place, $400; second, $200; and third, $100.
Sponsor levels are available.
• Hole Sponsor at $100, an 18-by-24-inch sign posted on a tee;
• Silver Sponsor at $250, an 18-by-24-inch sign posted on a tee, sponsor of a game/activity giveaway, and entrance fee for two players;
• Gold Sponsor at $500, an 18-by-24-inch sign, sponsoring of a refreshment cart, and entrance fee for two players.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Shop with a Cop, DART Transportation, and other programs in DeKalb County. Through Shop with a Cop, children in need who reside in Auburn can purchase gifts for Christmas and needed items for themselves such as coats, hats, gloves, boots or other winter items. DART provides transportation to places of employment, child care, school, medical appointments, hospital, hairdresser, social service agencies, shopping trips, local events, and other destinations.
For more information, people may contact Lili Hand 226-1319 or lili_hand_4@yahoo.com.
