GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop and St. Martin’s Healthcare came together for community friendship on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s Executive Director Tammy Stafford welcomed 24 volunteers to luncheon and a tour of the clinic. Guests were welcomed in the waiting room where they enjoyed refreshments.
Stafford gave a brief overview of the clinic’s history. Then the clinic staff introduced themselves and briefly explained their roles. Each Curiosity Shop volunteer introduced herself. Moments later, the volunteers broke into six groups of four to begin a comprehensive clinic tour. The tour included 10 site stops set up throughout the clinic. Each stop allowed for a staff member to give a five- to 10-minute highlight of St Martin’s Healthcare and its many services and patient experiences.
Stops included the prescription assistance program and patient advocacy, which is a key art of meeting nonmedical needs and assisting barriers to health care; the dental clinic, which services about one-third of all patients); the vision clinic, with limited vision services offered to patients every month and a second optometrist, allowing for monthly vision clinics; the revamped medicine supply room, which houses donated sample medications, medication education, the community’s donated medication bottles to the clinic and volunteer pharmacy students from Manchester University.
Clinic coordinator Destiny continued in the diagnostic lab, onsite mental health counseling, diabetic education and a typical examination room. While in the diagnostic lab, she spoke of working alongside patients, helping them to take charge of their health. This lab equipment allows for closely monitoring the patient’s results. It is very helpful to be able to do these tests at the clinic, because practitioners can adjust the patient’s treatment plan immediately and explain results to patients so they can better understand their treatment and medications.
Then came the mental health counseling and diabetic education room. The shared room is warm, bright and inviting, allowing patients to feel safe while they learn. Patients are taught by a certified diabetic educator. Sessions are held on diet, using insulin, disease education and complications that affect the whole body. Other resources and tools are offered as needed. Treating mental health issues is also very important. The clinic implemented screening programs for top three diagnoses treated: anxiety, depression and PSTD. Annual screening labs and written mental health screening assessment tools are completed at every visit. Then a typical exam room is used by providers to treat patients for a wide variety of medical needs.
Next was “triage” with Stafford, who talked about patient flow through the clinic. She shared a typical patient visit to the clinic. Whether they are a new or established patient, they are cared for with dignity.
At the front desk with Kathy, if someone calls the clinic, most often it is she who answers. She helps patients with a smile. Whether it is filling out paperwork, scheduling appointments, answering simple questions and everything in between, Kathy coordinates. She fills and scans paperwork and works on the new electronic records system to help things stay neat and organized. Kathy also showed the ladies the donation box. While St. Martin’s never charges for services, they do encourage a donation.
The final stop was with Grace, the director of development. She encouraged the ladies to take a journey with her where she talked about volunteers, clinic mission and her role in fund development. Support for the clinic comes from the community in ways such as grant writing, in-kind and monetary donations, fundraisers and organizations such as The Curiosity Shop.
The clinic continues to be community-supported as a United Way partner agency for both Noble and DeKalb counties.
Guests entered in win a free ticket for the upcoming tea, and each was given a free pen and magnet.
Finally, all the guests were led back to the waiting room, and Stafford drew two names for free “Queen for the Day” tea tickets.
