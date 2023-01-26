ANGOLA — Boy Scouts of America held their Klondike Derby winter scouting event at Buck Lake Ranch this past weekend.
The event united scouts from all across DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties as a chance to experience scouting outside their community.
During the Klondike Derby, the scouts get to camp the tents and do other station challenges in a winter setting.
Will Brewer, district executive for Pokagon District for the Anthony Wayne Area Council for Boy Scouts of America, said the organization was setting up three of the similar events throughout the year with an aim of letting the scouts hang out with each other, do fun activities and compete.
“They get to meet new people and friends, and swap phone numbers,” Brewer said.
The scouts also had to prepare and cook their own meals, camp and in general run their own show, as committee chair and assistant troop master Joe Stempien put it. He said that the aim of the activity is to teach the youth to be self-sufficient.
“The youths are responsible for setting up their own portion of camp,” said Tricia Bird, parent and scout master. “We are just mostly here for supervision and guidance.”
The event started Friday night with the scouts settling in for the night and making themselves dinner. A flag-raising ceremony took place the next morning followed by station competitions, such as bridge or river crossings.
The organizers of the event constructed a monkey bridge from ropes, aimed at reminding of pioneer equipment that was designed to be quick to put up. All troop members had to cross the monkey bridge at some point during the event.
“When the pioneers were coming out, they were the first people on the territory, and they needed to cross the river or cross the gap, they would set up something like that,” Brewer said.
Another station, called crossing of the river, looked like a row of barrels with a wooden plank on top of them. Participants of the contest sat on the wood plank moving the barrels forward while their team members had to help them move the barrels.
Scouts could earn points for each of the activities. At the end of the event, organizers distributed ribbons for first, second and third places. In addition, Brewer said, youth could earn a national Boy Scout award for spending a few nights out in below freezing temperatures.
Senior patrol leader Liam Bird said that it did feel as “a very-very-very cold time out camping.” Although it could get really cold, it was “all for a good reason of getting together with other scouts.
“We get to go out and be the extra family that some people might not see us as,” Bird said.
Senior patrol leader Aidan Lingo said they had been trying to stay warm. Assistant patrol leader Benjamin Witham noted that the aim of the event was to get them outdoors and off the electronics.
Due to cold weather, some of the Cub Scouts either arrived later on the second day of the event, or had been allowed to sleep inside on Buck Lake Ranch premises. The activity was paid by the units, costing approximately $10 per scout.
Brewer said leaders try to keep the costs as low as possible to let all the scouts participate. “We try to keep costs down as best we can making sure that the activity is accessible to as many people as possible,” he said.
Stempien said the event was organized at Buck Lake Ranch. Marvin Baker, owner of the facility, charged the organizers only a nominal fee and allowed them to utilize the kitchen.
In the 1940s, Buck Lake Ranch hosted a Boy Scout event for the units from the area, and the Boy Scouts of today wanted to continue the tradition.
