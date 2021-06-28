AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department Monday announced it is seeking new information that will assist with locating a suspect in a March shooting.
On March 20, at about 4:50 a.m., police responded to the Castle Court apartment complex regarding a shooting of a juvenile female. The suspect was described as a white man, balding, with greyish stubbled facial hair, over 6 feet tall, with a large frame. It is believed that the weapon used was a small caliber handgun, possibly a revolver.
A cash reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with new information is asked to call Detective Aaron Quick at 920-3200 ext. 1905.
