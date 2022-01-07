GARRETT — One driver passed out and two others were injured when a passenger car and semi truck carrying a cargo container collided on S.R. 8 west of Garrett at 8:25 a.m. Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
S.R. 8 was closed for about three hours while crews worked to upright a semi with a cargo container.
Kathie Eversole, 70, of Avilla, complained of pain. Police said she was a front seat passenger in a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by James Eversole, 74, of Avilla.
Police said James Eversole passed out while driving the Pacifica east on S.R. 8, just west of the C.R. 7 intersection.
The vehicle drifted into the westbound lane where it struck a 2016 Peterbilt semi and cargo container, driven by James Behny, 54, of Fort Wayne. Behny suffered a head contusion.
Police said Behny swerved in an attempt to miss the Eversole vehicle, but was struck in the rear axle. Behny’s vehicle flipped onto its passenger side and came to rest in the north ditch. Behny was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by fire personal.
Police said James Eversole regained consciousness shortly after the crash. He, Kathie Eversole and Behny were taken to an area hospital for further medical treatment.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Garrett Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
