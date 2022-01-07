Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.