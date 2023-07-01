WATERLOO — “Life is a journey, not a destination.”
Waterloo Antique Mall owner Todd Ely is a living example of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s observation.
When the former owner of Antiques on 5th was going to close its downtown Auburn five years ago, Ely bought the business.
“I don’t like to see any business close,” he said.
At the time, Ely’s own assortment of antiques and collectibles had grown to fill two rooms at the Auburn location. But his journey as a collector began decades earlier.
“My grandmother was the one who actually got me hooked on antiques,” he said of Doloris Ely who lived east of Waterloo and has since passed away.
“She went out and she would go to garage sales and buy me boxes of stuff for my antique store someday,” he said.
“After about 40 years, I thought, ‘Well, this isn’t going to happen,’” so he sold it all when his parents had an auction “and here we are,” he said.
A little more than a year ago, the Auburn building was sold.
“We lost the lease — we lost our home,” Ely said of the 5,000 square-foot Auburn site.
For six months, he looked at buildings in many towns, with hopes to stay in Auburn. After looking at 35 buildings, the one in Waterloo was number 36.
With 22,500 square feet of space on two levels, the former Gibson’s Plumbing & Heating and one-time location of the Bob Miller Ford dealership in the 1970s met all requirements.
Ely purchased the building so he is secure that it will not be sold from underneath him.
“We closed last year on April 15 in Auburn and opened here on May 1,” he said.
Every one of the 27 dealers in Auburn was asked to move with them and all of them did, he said.
Now, more than 30 dealers with thousands of antiques and collectibles have set up space at 160 W. Van Vleek St. across from the Waterloo train depot.
“Collecting became addictive, starting with a little shelf, then a bigger shelf, then to a corner and later a room, then two and more,” he said of his own collection.
For a store, however, you need variety.
“You have to have a little bit of everything, because you don’t know who’s coming in,” Ely said.
“We are a destination now where we weren’t before,” he said. “People would come to Auburn to have lunch, and stop by the antique store. The one phrase that drives me nuts is ‘I just have 10 minutes to kill.’
“To be honest, we have had a better year here than the four years (in Auburn).”
Ely said visitors now take more time to shop. The shop specializes in eclectic pottery, furniture, estate jewelry, postcards, a broad range of vintage toys, linens and glassware.
They like to browse through items including toys, marbles and board games that bring back memories of childhood, or a piece of furniture or dishes that may remind them of those grandma might have used every day, he adds.
Ely’s collection of thousands of framed autographed photos of celebrities that line the walls in Waterloo also bring nostalgia to visitors.
Moving to Waterloo has been a positive journey for the antique mall.
“The town has been so receptive,” he said. Plans are to install a corn hole course in one of the parking areas around the building. Two other former Auburn businesses have also relocated to Waterloo in the past two years — Waggin’ Tails and Pelmear’s Cake Creations.
Waterloo Antique Mall is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter, and in weather emergencies.
