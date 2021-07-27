Motorcyclist suffers arm injury in crash
AUBURN — An Auburn man suffered an arm injury in a car-motorcycle crash at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection on Ensley Avenue near Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn Police reported.
Dyrak J. Johnston, 34, suffered a fracture/dislocation of the elbow lower arm, police said. Johnston was operating a 1995 Harley-Davidson XLH series motorcycle through the S curves on South Main Street when he told police a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by Nicholas F. Brust, 52, of Campbell Sport, Wisconsin, pulled out of an alley in front of him.
Brust told police he stopped, checked for traffic, and proceeded into the lane of travel, according to a police report. Brust told police he did not see Johnston’s motorcycle.
Police said Johnston was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Brust was administered a portable breath test with a result of .000%. In running records, the police report indicated that Johnston is suspended with a prior conviction and does not have a motorcycle endorsement.
Johnston was transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, police said.
