AUBURN — June First Friday will highlight Auburn summer nights Friday from 5-8 p.m.
During the event, people are encouraged to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has while social distancing.
From 5-8 p.m. participants are invited to take “selfies” at any of the Auburn Main Street murals, while observing social distancing.
Wagon rides will begin at Jackson Street between 7th and 6th streets from 6-8 p.m.
Activities will be offered by Eckhart Public Library.
Live music will take place from 6-7 p.m. with Tehillah at The Sprinkling Can, Tim and Lindsay Miller at Auburn Atrium MarketPlace and Jensen Snyder at the Olive Twist.
Big Caddy Daddy will perform at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Buchtel House will host a Garrett Museum of Art pop-up gallery.
