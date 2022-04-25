WATERLOO — Mark Beckmann’s quest to run the world’s six most famous marathons got off to a fast start in Boston on April 18.
Beckmann finished his first Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 55 seconds, placing 543rd — in the top 2% of the reported 28,604 entrants.
The pandemic delayed Beckmann’s pursuit of his goal, just as it had wiped out the final season of his collegiate distance-running career in the spring of 2020.
When racing returned to normal, “I decided I’m going to try this. … I’m trying to get started doing it now,” Beckmann said about marathoning.
A DeKalb High School graduate who now teaches at DeKalb Middle School and coaches its boys track and cross country teams, Beckmann began by running a marathon at Columbus, Ohio, last October. He placed 18th in a time of 2:40 that easily surpassed Boston’s 3-hour qualifying standard for his age group.
“It was amazing. It was such a neat experience,” he said about his first marathon, where several family members who live near Columbus could cheer for him.
His stellar qualifying time entitled him to start among the very first runners at Boston.
“It was pretty cool. The elites went, and then we were the next group,” Beckmann said.
After a cancellation in 2020 and a postponement to fall in 2021, this year, the Boston race returned to its traditional Patriots Day date, commemorating Paul Revere’s ride.
In Boston’s huge field, Beckmann found other competitors surrounding him at all times.
“It’s nice. You could work with other people. … It’s just an amazing atmosphere,” he said. “I was running with people who were my speed, and where I should be at.”
Beckmann blazed through the start of the 26-mile-plus course.
“The first part of the race was trying to keep myself controlled and find my rhythm as fast as possible. I was trying to go about a 5:55 pace. It hit a lot of 5:48, :49s, :50s,” he said.
Beckmann reached the halfway point of the course averaging 5:42 per mile, and he kept up a 6-minute pace to 30-kilometers, more than 18 miles.
“I felt really good the first part of the race. The first part of it is all downhill, and then it kind of levels out, and then you have to go back up the hill,” he said.
That’s when he learned that Boston would be more formidable than the flat Columbus course.
“Boston is notoriously known for its hills. It challenges even the best runners,” he said. Competitors reach a series of four hill climbs around the 16-mile mark, ending with the dreaded “Heartbreak Hill” between miles 20 and 21.
“I didn’t realize how big these were, but it was a big hill, and it does take a lot out of you. Thankfully, the crowds at Boston, they were still there to keep cheering you to keep moving forward,” he said.
“It’s a real treat to get to run those,” Beckmann said about the Boston hills. They arrive “when your glycogen levels are starting to deplete, that’s when it really hurts a runner physically.”
He added, “That’s where I need to practice and get better and keep training — my last six miles of the race. I felt really good going up to 20, and about six miles to go is where I kind of started to hit the wall … when your body starts saying, enough’s enough. That’s where I have to keep pushing — pushing yourself past those walls.”
In spite of slowing at the finish, he averaged 6:09 per mile for the full Boston course and matched his time at Columbus.
“I felt a lot better with my Boston time, because I know this was a lot harder course than Columbus was,” he said.
Now, Beckmann is setting his sights on the Chicago marathon in October, the second on his target list of six races that also includes New York, London, Berlin and Tokyo.
Beckmann takes his training runs in the mornings or after practices for the middle school teams he coaches. He aims for 10-plus miles on weekdays, with one 12-14 mile run in midweek. He covers 20 miles on Saturdays, topping out with one 24-mile jaunt.
For now, he’s in the midst of a two-week break to recover from Boston.
“I am very sore from the race, just because of the hills. A marathon takes a lot out of your body, so it takes a little longer to recover,” he said. His quadriceps hurt the most, he said, but added, “I’m getting better every day.”
Beckmann said he tells his athletes, “Rest is just as important as hard days, because you need to have those days to relax, so your body can repair itself from that vigorous training cycle and the race itself.”
Racing runs in the Beckmann family. His father, Kevin, ran in college, and his mother, Julie, competed in high school. One brother, Scott, ran for Trine University, and his sister, Lauren, is now on the team at Central Michigan University. A younger brother, Matthew, prefers tennis, Mark said.
Mark Beckmann’s personal running journey began with taking on a “100-mile challenge” in fifth grade, followed by intramural cross country as a sixth-grader.
His career continued at DeKalb High School, where he won KPC Media Group Prep of the Year awards for cross county in 2013 and 2014 and the opportunity to compete for Central Michigan. At CMU, he earned Academic All-Mid-American Conference honors eight times in track and cross country.
After finishing his college career two years ago, Beckmann came home to join the staff at DeKalb Middle School.
“I was very fortunate,” he said. “I always wanted to come back to DeKalb. I really enjoy the atmosphere. The kids are amazing, and the teachers I get to work with every day are really amazing. I was really excited to be able to come back here to DeKalb and help improve and build upon the running tradition that DeKalb has.”
