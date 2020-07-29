AUBURN — The first meeting of DeKalb Post 97 of the American Legion took place Oct. 9, 1919, in the director’s room of the Auburn Commercial Club in the Court Theater, on the east side of Auburn’s courthouse square.
Thirty veterans attended and elected Donald C. Schaab as the first commander. The new members paid dues of $2.50.
The American Legion had been founded seven months earlier in March 1919 as a national organization for veterans of World War I.
Post 97 received its official charter on Aug. 10, 1920.
The first meeting in a newly built post home on East 9th Street in Auburn, next to Cedar Creek, took place June 25, 1934. That building burned to the ground in an arson fire in May 1993.
The current post home at 1729 Sprott Street was purchased June 10, 1994, and renovations began. Then-Commander Gary Morton conducted his first meeting at the new location on Aug. 8, 1994.
The post elected its first female commander, Myrt Browand, on June 6, 1981. She had served in the Women’s Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a corporal stationed in Baltimore and New York.
Post 97 today has 274 members.
The local American Legion Auxiliary post for women was chartered in 1925 and today has 198 members.
Auburn’s Sons of the American Legion post gained its charter in 1974 and now counts 158 members.
The Auburn post is home to Indiana’s oldest chapter of American Legion Riders, chartered in 2000.
Eight past commanders of the Auburn post went on to become 4th District commanders: Ralph Rugman, 1924-25; Fred Weiching, 1925-26; Howard Tibbals Jr., 1956-57; Robert White, 1960-61; Robert Browand, 1970-71; David Greenfield, 1986-87; Earl Patrick, 1992-93; and Ron Kizer, 2002-03.
Post 97 regularly donates more than $100,000 per year to charitable causes supporting veterans and the local community. One recent donation gave $20,000 for service dogs. Indiana’s Legion posts also support the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette.
Monetary donations and volunteer hours for DeKalb American Legion Post 97 were valued at $127,622, with the majority of the donations staying locally.
