WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School will present “The Addams Family, A New Musical,” this weekend. Performances times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available in the middle school main office from Nancy Brown and cost $6 in advance or $7 at the door.
The musical tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who is grown and wants to marry a boy named Lucas, who comes from a “normal” family. The musical follows the fateful, hilarious evening when the two families meet for the first time. Secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change. The show features 13 musical numbers.
Based on characters created by Charles Addams, music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa and the book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.
Cast members are: Gomez Addams, Ewan Wells; Morticia Addams, Olivia Woodcox; Wednesday Addams, Maya Sells; Pugsley Addams, Silas Refner; Uncle Fester, Justin Ternet; Grandma, Samantha Slavin; Lurch, Alex Kurtz; Lucas Beineke, Isaac Kuhlhorst; Alice Beineke, Kaitlynn Squires; Mal Beineke, Linkoln Morin; Cadence Addams, Cadence Abernathy; Gem Addams, Addie Brown; Mallory Addams, Mallory Eltzroth; Nye Addams, Paige Fillenwarth; Kathleen Addams, Kathleen Gordon; Lydia Addams, Lydia Hallman; Isabella Addams, Isabella Karch; Allyson Addams Allyson Kinsey; Molly Addams, Molly Reasner; Zoe Addams, Zoe Reed; Taylor Addams, Taylor Reed; Titus Addams, Titus Refner; Laura Addams, Laura Ruiz; Leah Addams, Leah Samuelson; Annie Addams, Annie Schweitzer; Scott Addams, Scott Slaybaugh; Jozie Addams, Jozie VanderHorst; and Claire Addams, Claire Woodcox.
Crew members are Sylvia Benbow, Alivia Crozier, Silvia Easler, Elizabeth Jones, Aiden Maloney, Julia McBride, Linzee Ramer, Emma Smith, Rylee Smith, Zoey Smith, Danielle Walter and Hunter Whitted.
The production is directed by Judy Marlow and Justin Rentschler, who also is the show’s choreographer. Set construction and props are by Jarrod Bennett and costumes are by Amy Woodcox.
Sound is by Josh Sommer, and Eva Hallman is the music technician. Joey Haupert is the production assistant.
