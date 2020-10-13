AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Tuesday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 634 cases since March.
The new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 28 to 75, a news release said. Seven patients, ages 28, 40, 51, 52, 54, 64 and 75, are recovering at home. The health department did not provide further information for the three remaining patients, ages 42, 50 and 72.
On Monday, the DeKalb Eastern school district reported, through its mobile phone app, there has been a confirmed positive case within fifth grade at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe. “Parents of the six students affected have been contacted. If you have not received a call from the school, then your child does not need to self-quarantine,” the district’s app said.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19.
Tuesday, LaGrange County recorded its 13th death from COVID-19 in the Indiana State Department of Health. That death occurred Friday, according to state data. Indiana’s positivity rate continues to climb as new case counts remained above 1,500 for the third straight day.
Cases have now been over 1,200 per day for an entire week.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area Tuesday. Noble County remains at 33 deaths overall, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at nine.
Elsewhere around the state, the numbers continue to show surging COVID-19 activity.
In Tuesday’s report, Indiana added 1,549 new cases of COVID-19. That follows counts of 1,570 and 1,574 on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
The DeKalb County Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
