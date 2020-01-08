AUBURN — In his first meeting presiding over the Auburn Common Council, new Mayor Mike Ley announced several appointments to city boards and commissions.
The appointments include new members for the Redevelopment Commission, Economic Development Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission.
Ley made these selections:
• Reappointed Doug Donaldson to a one-year term on the county Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
• Reappointed Lou Metelko to a four-year term on the Auburn Park Board.
• Reappointed Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee to the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety. (Ley had announced this in December.)
• Appointed two new members, Natalie Dewitt and Rudy Eidam, and reappointed Penny Silberg to one-year terms on the Auburn Redevelopment Commission. In combination with the council’s appointment of Larry Cooney, the new members replace Richard Martin, who is retiring after 28 years on the commission, Randy Morton and the mayor’s wife, Sara Ley.
• Appointed Hannah Foley to a three-year term as a new member of the Auburn Economic Development Commission. She replaces the mayor’s wife, Sara Ley.
• Reappointed Councilman Mike Watson to a two-year term on the board of the Auburn Community Foundation.
• Appointed Thomas Shawver and reappointed John Mohre and Mike Reel to four-year terms on the Auburn Port Authority that oversees the city’s railroad spur. Shawver replaces Steve Silberg.
• Appointed Shelley Smaltz to a four-year term as a new member of the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals. She replaces Don Myers, who is remaining on the Auburn Plan Commission.
• Appointed Mike Makarewich and reappointed Don Myers, Mark Benbow and Brett Carmer to four-year terms on the Auburn Plan Commission. Makarewich replaces Lou Metelko, who is remaining on the park board.
Ley said he is prepared to make appointments to the city Tree Commission, but first hopes the Auburn Common Council will pass an ordinance expanding the commission membership from its current roster of two members to at least five members. Ley said he hopes to increase the role of the Tree Commission.
“We’ve had citizens step forward who are interested in that, so we have people ready to appoint” to the Tree Commission after changes are approved, Ley said.
City Attorney W. Erik Weber said an ordinance expanding the Tree Commission will be ready for introduction at the council’s Jan. 21 meeting.
Council members elected James Finchum as their president, replacing Denny Ketzenberger in that post. Finchum was the only nominee.
The council:
• Reappointed Terry Rayle and appointed new member Larry Cooney to the Redevelopment Commission.
• Reappointed Pete Kempf to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
• Reappointed Finchum as the council’s representative on the Plan Commission.
Ley gave each councilman a lapel pin with a City of Auburn logo.
“I think we should all wear these with a lot of pride and honor to serve this community,” Ley said.
The new mayor’s first meeting with the council saw no action on ordinances or resolutions. It adjoined after 23 minutes.
